Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 62,656 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,656 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $78.56. 10,711,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,511,805. The company has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

