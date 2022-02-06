Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 70,367 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,367 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $24.08. 52,623,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,135,539. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

