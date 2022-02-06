Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,906 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.63. 6,391,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013,505. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

