Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,248 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Rogers worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $272.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

