ROOBEE Market Cap Reaches $8.47 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00288797 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

