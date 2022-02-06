Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $14,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,900,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,973,000 after acquiring an additional 663,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

