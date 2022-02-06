Rune Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $125.92 or 0.00302576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $1.70 million and $1,173.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.49 or 0.07205406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,555.39 or 0.99858059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006626 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.