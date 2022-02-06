Rune Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $122.98 or 0.00288186 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $1.66 million and $3,840.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.82 or 0.07137286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.41 or 0.99567945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006536 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

