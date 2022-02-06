Rupee Price Up 85.7% Over Last Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 163.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $106,686.63 and approximately $27.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 85.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00027107 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.