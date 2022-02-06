Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $695.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

