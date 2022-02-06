Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Cap Achieves $1.75 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $4,681.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 40% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.60 or 0.07201811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.00300209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.45 or 0.00767017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012106 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00070350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00409152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00232678 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

