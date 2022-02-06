Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $66,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

