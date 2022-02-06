SafeBlast Trading Up 2.7% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $250,843.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,470.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.51 or 0.00765610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.00233140 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars.

