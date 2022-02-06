SafeCoin Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and $9,335.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.69 or 0.99827751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00254336 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00163386 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00332419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001332 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

