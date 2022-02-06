Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 178,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,192. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.55 per share, with a total value of $500,006.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 227,218 shares of company stock valued at $16,087,920. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Safehold by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

