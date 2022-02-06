salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.67.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,521 shares of company stock worth $40,888,209 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

