Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.49) to €30.10 ($33.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($35.96) to €28.50 ($32.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.55 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

