Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.30.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.49) to €30.10 ($33.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($35.96) to €28.50 ($32.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.55 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
