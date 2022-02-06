SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,236 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.98% of SandRidge Energy worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,039 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

NYSE:SD opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.92. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business had revenue of $46.58 million for the quarter.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.