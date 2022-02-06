Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.25.

SDVKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $25.83 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 14.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

