Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,241. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

