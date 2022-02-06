SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 59,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54. SAP has a 52 week low of $119.04 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

