SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 59,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
