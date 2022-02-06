Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.28% of Saul Centers worth $86,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,153.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BFS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 156.16%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

