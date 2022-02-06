Savix Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,027.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $134,687.78 and $6,027.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Savix has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00005196 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00110453 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 136,749 coins and its circulating supply is 60,601 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

