Scala Market Capitalization Hits $958,369.64 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $958,369.64 and approximately $5,401.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

