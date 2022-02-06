Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 336,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of Navient as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Navient’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.