Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2,151.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,315 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $14,096,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.