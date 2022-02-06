Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2,151.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,315 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $14,096,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

