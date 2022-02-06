Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 19,628 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Lithia Motors worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $285.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.02 and its 200 day moving average is $320.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

