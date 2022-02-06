Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 30,250 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 609,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.61% of Oceaneering International worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $159,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.