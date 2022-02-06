Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 85,669 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,669 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:TPX opened at $39.58 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

