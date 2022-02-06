Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Moelis & Company worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $54.88 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

