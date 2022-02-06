Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,370 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.27% of Kontoor Brands worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 4,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

NYSE:KTB opened at $48.48 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

