Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,764.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

DLR opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day moving average of $158.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.