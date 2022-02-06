Schroder Investment Management Group Has $6.55 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,431 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of KB Home worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBH opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

