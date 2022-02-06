Schroder Investment Management Group Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 405.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 126.5% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the third quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 286,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,619,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 30.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $234.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

