Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.17 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of Cogent Communications worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

