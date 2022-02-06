Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.53 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 2,851.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.25% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $242,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $14,873,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

SIMO stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

