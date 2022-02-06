Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.55 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $285.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.