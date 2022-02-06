Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.65 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

NYSE SWK opened at $166.47 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.32 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average of $187.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

