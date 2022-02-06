Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAA opened at $212.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.62%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

