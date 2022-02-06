Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.79 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,583 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of Wingstop worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.28.

WING stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average is $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.