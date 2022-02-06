Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total transaction of $1,881,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,870 shares of company stock worth $20,885,413 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average is $157.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.57 and a fifty-two week high of $173.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

