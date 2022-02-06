Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,928 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.54% of Malibu Boats worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.69. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

