Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.27% of Avista worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 47.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 140,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in Avista by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 122,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avista by 47.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Avista in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVA opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.57 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

