Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

NYSE BHVN opened at $131.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.91. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

