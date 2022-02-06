Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 17,306 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Health Catalyst worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 65,158 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,470,931.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,196 shares of company stock worth $3,902,275. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

HCAT opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

