Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 28,476 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Mosaic worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,769 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

