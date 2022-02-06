Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 46,587 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,587 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of PotlatchDeltic worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 103,113.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

