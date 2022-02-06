Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $326.98 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $252.00 and a one year high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

