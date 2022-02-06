Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,579 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

AGNC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.