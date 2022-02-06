Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 167,008 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,008 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of DaVita worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $155,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 24.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.11. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

